MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 22,700 Shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (EEX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.06% of Emerald Expositions Events worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Emerald Expositions Events in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Emerald Expositions Events from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of NYSE EEX opened at $12.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $21.56.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.55 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. Emerald Expositions Events’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.0725 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerald Expositions Events’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

Emerald Expositions Events Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

