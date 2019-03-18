MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 800 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.10% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGVC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 79.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 57.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Sunday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

NYSE:NGVC opened at $12.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.74 million, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.98. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $221.52 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

