Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) Shares Sold by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lessened its stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA opened at $80.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. Murphy USA Inc has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.26). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Friday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) Shares Sold by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/murphy-usa-inc-musa-shares-sold-by-numerixs-investment-technologies-inc.html.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.