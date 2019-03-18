Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Myers Industries by 397.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $17.88 on Monday. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Myers Industries had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 17.92%. Research analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 71.05%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.