Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NBRV) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nabriva Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.22.

NBRV opened at $2.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. acquired 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $69,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 4,353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 54,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

