Nantahala Capital Management LLC Acquires 568,577 Shares of Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 568,577 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 42.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 46,995 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $626,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

NASDAQ:APEN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.27. 111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,996. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Apollo Endosurgery Inc has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $72.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Stonepine Capital, L.P. sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,185,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/nantahala-capital-management-llc-acquires-568577-shares-of-apollo-endosurgery-inc-apen.html.

Apollo Endosurgery Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. It develops and distributes devices for minimally invasive surgical and non-surgical bariatric and gastrointestinal procedures that are used by surgeons and gastroenterologists in various settings to provide interventional therapy to patients who suffer from obesity and various co-morbidities associated with obesity, as well as treat various other gastrointestinal conditions.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.