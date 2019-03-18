Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $34.60 Million Stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 230.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244,711 shares during the period. Meta Financial Group makes up about 1.1% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.53% of Meta Financial Group worth $34,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 43.6% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,254,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,836,000. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Sheree Thornsberry sold 10,863 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $211,068.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,348.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William David Tull sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,260. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Meta Financial Group stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,229. The company has a market cap of $761.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $39.20.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.55 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 15.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/nantahala-capital-management-llc-has-34-60-million-stake-in-meta-financial-group-inc-cash.html.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.