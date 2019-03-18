Nantahala Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,374,007 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (RMBL)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) by 527.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,634,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374,007 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 8.71% of RumbleON worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RumbleON by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter.

RMBL traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 28,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,024. RumbleON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on RumbleON in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

