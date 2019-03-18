National Bank Financial Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B) Price Target to C$80.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Friday. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Desjardins increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$80.44.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ATD.B opened at C$73.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$56.06 and a 52 week high of C$67.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.