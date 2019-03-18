National Bank Financial Trims Tervita (TEV) Target Price to C$9.50

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$10.40 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Tervita from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. GMP Securities upped their target price on Tervita from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th.

TEV opened at C$6.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Tervita has a 1-year low of C$5.60 and a 1-year high of C$10.50.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides environmental solutions for oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. The company offers bioremediation services, caverns and oil field waste disposal, civil and environmental construction, commercial demolition and decommissioning, energy marketing, engineered landfill disposal, metals recycling, municipal and industrial water treatment, NORM management, oil and gas demolition and recovery, oil recovery, onsite produced and frac water treatment, onsite waste management, remediation and reclamation services, specialized waste containers, spill and emergency response, sulphur services, treatment recovery and disposal, waste classification and tracking services, waste transportation services, and water disposal wells.

