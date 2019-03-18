National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Stake Lowered by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $395,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,588,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $413,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,950,274 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $127,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,301 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,049,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,005,356 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $668,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

NYSE NOV opened at $26.48 on Monday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -331.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.23.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $423,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Stake Lowered by Captrust Financial Advisors” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/national-oilwell-varco-inc-nov-stake-lowered-by-captrust-financial-advisors.html.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.