Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,688,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,865,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 120,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 83,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETFC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of ETFC stock opened at $49.02 on Monday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 45,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $2,165,031.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Chersi purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.24 per share, for a total transaction of $101,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $150,418.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

