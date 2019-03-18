Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.84 Million Position in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,856,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,166,911,000 after buying an additional 311,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,856,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,166,911,000 after buying an additional 311,679 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in DTE Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,272,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,779,000 after buying an additional 2,367,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,212,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,888,000 after buying an additional 577,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,105,000 after buying an additional 447,750 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.42.

DTE stock opened at $123.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.26. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $94.25 and a 1 year high of $124.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,313,290.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 79,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,977.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 1,700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $208,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,641.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,316 shares of company stock worth $1,834,835 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

