Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,472,000 after buying an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,669,000 after buying an additional 133,664 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $69,331.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hellene S. Runtagh sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $213,186.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,530. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $84.45 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.28 and a twelve month high of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/natixis-advisors-l-p-reduces-holdings-in-lincoln-electric-holdings-inc-leco.html.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.