nDEX Market Cap Hits $67,412.00 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One nDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. nDEX has a market capitalization of $67,412.00 and $15,870.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, nDEX has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00387272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.01654647 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00228421 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004837 BTC.

nDEX Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,432,657,251 tokens. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial.

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

