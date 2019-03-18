Nebulas (NAS) Price Tops $0.84

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00020974 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Allcoin, Huobi and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $38.33 million and $2.26 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.99 or 0.17626859 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00049960 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000363 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00001203 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,500,000 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Huobi, Neraex, BCEX, OKEx, LBank, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.