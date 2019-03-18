Nectar Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00006645 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $20.33, $33.94 and $18.94. During the last week, Nectar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $22.15 million and approximately $1,442.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00039233 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013552 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00149724 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00002469 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000305 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000852 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a.

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $51.55, $10.39, $18.94, $24.68, $32.15, $24.43, $5.60, $33.94, $50.98, $7.50 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

