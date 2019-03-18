Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Nelnet worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Nelnet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,644,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nelnet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 36,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nelnet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NYSE:NNI opened at $55.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 56.93, a quick ratio of 56.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.44. Nelnet had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Angie Muhleisen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $157,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

