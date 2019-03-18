NEO (NEO) One Day Volume Hits $291.22 Million

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, NEO has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEO coin can currently be bought for $9.23 or 0.00229373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TDAX, Bibox, CoinEgg and Coinnest. NEO has a total market cap of $599.97 million and $291.22 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00386380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025128 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.01677281 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001783 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004866 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025376 BTC.

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEO’s official website is neo.org.

NEO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, Coinrail, Upbit, Ovis, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Coinsuper, Allcoin, OKEx, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, BitForex, Bittrex, Kucoin, CoinEx, LBank, DragonEX, Binance, BigONE, Cobinhood, Bitbns, Bibox, HitBTC, BitMart, Coinnest, Bitinka, Switcheo Network, Liquid, Livecoin, Exrates, Tidebit, ZB.COM, Huobi, CoinBene, COSS, BCEX, Koinex and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

