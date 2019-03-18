Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates include NT-0102 methylphenidate XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0202 amphetamine XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD and Generic Tussionex, which are in different clinical development stage. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neos Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

NEOS opened at $2.68 on Friday. Neos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $79.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. Analysts forecast that Neos Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

