Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $198,000 Holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAGE. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Opera Trading Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $233,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAGE. BidaskClub raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $210.00 price target on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $230.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.45.

SAGE stock opened at $158.19 on Monday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $188.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 2.92.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.51 EPS for the current year.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $249,379.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,777 shares in the company, valued at $44,086,218.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Frates sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $1,011,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,995.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,615 shares of company stock valued at $17,419,066. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

