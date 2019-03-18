Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $228,000 Stake in Strategic Education Inc (STRA)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 118.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter worth about $129,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 87.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 141.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Strategic Education from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Aprahamian sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $366,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,876.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lizette Benedi Herraiz sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $279,798.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,229.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,063 shares of company stock worth $1,419,175 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $138.29 on Monday. Strategic Education Inc has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $154.89. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The health services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Strategic Education had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $228,000 Stake in Strategic Education Inc (STRA)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/neuburgh-advisers-llc-has-228000-stake-in-strategic-education-inc-stra.html.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.