Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $268,000 Position in Hess Corp. (HES)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lessened its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 3,900.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,108,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,934 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 804,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,564,000 after buying an additional 506,900 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Hess by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 641,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after buying an additional 381,646 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hess by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 659,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,184,000 after buying an additional 361,672 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hess by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,262,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,146,000 after buying an additional 319,916 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HES opened at $58.25 on Monday. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is -135.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HES shares. Stephens set a $77.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Hess to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 218,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $12,098,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 167,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $8,868,348.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,871,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,914,260.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 470,741 shares of company stock valued at $25,677,557. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

