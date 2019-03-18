New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SXT. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,132,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,637,000 after buying an additional 826,805 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3,829.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 443,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,792,000 after purchasing an additional 432,614 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,880,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,045,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,554,000 after purchasing an additional 230,708 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 850,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,056,000 after purchasing an additional 151,372 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

SXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sensient Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $66.58 on Monday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $324.56 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.56%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-has-4-03-million-holdings-in-sensient-technologies-co-sxt.html.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.