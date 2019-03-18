New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.42 Million Stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.37% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRPA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the third quarter valued at $167,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on LTRPA. BidaskClub cut Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform user-generated reviews and opinions about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants worldwide; and enables people plan and book a trip.

