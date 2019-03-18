New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,132 Shares of Monro Inc (MNRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Monro worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monro by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the third quarter valued at $290,000.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $75.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Monro Inc has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $84.38. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Monro had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $310.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Monro’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, Director Donald Glickman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,153,056.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,300 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNRO. BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

