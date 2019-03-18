Newbium Price Hits $0.0050 (NEWB)

Newbium (CURRENCY:NEWB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Newbium token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Newbium has a total market capitalization of $249,119.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Newbium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newbium has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00394371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025057 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.01681318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00230744 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00001867 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004840 BTC.

About Newbium

Newbium launched on March 30th, 2016. Newbium’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Newbium’s official Twitter account is @newbiumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newbium’s official message board is coins.newbium.com/coins/36-newbium. Newbium’s official website is coins.newbium.com.

Newbium Token Trading

Newbium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newbium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newbium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newbium using one of the exchanges listed above.

