Nexoptic Technology (NXO) Shares Down 6.6%

Nexoptic Technology Corp (CVE:NXO) was down 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 113,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 127,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93.

About Nexoptic Technology (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It focuses on developing the patent pending Blade Optics lens system that relates to an optical concept, including the use of flat lenses. The company was formerly known as Elissa Resources Ltd.

