Next Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $154.76 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

