NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Stake Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $272,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,623. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 36,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,988,545.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,034 shares in the company, valued at $28,297,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,909 shares of company stock worth $11,666,919 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.50.

NYSE:NEE opened at $191.24 on Monday. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.06 and a fifty-two week high of $192.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

