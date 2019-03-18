Nokia Oyj (NOK) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. Research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

