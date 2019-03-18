Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.14 Million Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,208,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,012,000 after buying an additional 582,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,208,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,012,000 after buying an additional 582,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,412,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,006,000 after buying an additional 3,095,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,217,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,298,000 after buying an additional 325,326 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,374,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,119,000 after buying an additional 331,039 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Galan G. Daukas sold 13,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $231,566.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David P. Berey sold 129,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $2,316,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,382 shares of company stock worth $3,411,597 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.36 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Sunday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.14 Million Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-has-1-14-million-position-in-peoples-united-financial-inc-pbct.html.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.