Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 2,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $78.55 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.69 and a 52-week high of $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 53,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $4,356,508.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,556,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $102,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,183.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,351 shares of company stock worth $8,322,837. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARW. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.33 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

