Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $2,691,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in AutoZone by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 40,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,839,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in AutoZone by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,093,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $962.23 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $590.76 and a 1 year high of $964.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.98 by $1.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 99.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.44 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.11, for a total transaction of $1,961,036.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,149.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,837. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target (up from $940.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $854.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $900.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $922.20.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

