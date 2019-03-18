North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA) Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert Sells 9,200 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.59, for a total transaction of C$152,628.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,095,470.88.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$16.70 on Monday. North American Construction Group Ltd has a 52 week low of C$6.53 and a 52 week high of C$17.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$15.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

