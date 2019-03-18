Northeast Bancorp (NBN) Shares Bought by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) by 6,367.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,678 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.71% of Northeast Bancorp worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 156,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northeast Bancorp alerts:

In other Northeast Bancorp news, Director Julie Jenkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $39,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,069.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NBN opened at $21.08 on Monday. Northeast Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $190.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 11th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Northeast Bancorp (NBN) Shares Bought by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/northeast-bancorp-nbn-shares-bought-by-basswood-capital-management-l-l-c.html.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.