Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 30,619 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,619 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Vista LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,096,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,108,000 after purchasing an additional 156,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 85,214 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 922,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,599,000 after buying an additional 645,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 919,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 757,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the period.

BSCN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.64. 73 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,542. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0488 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th.

