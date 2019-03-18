Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 40 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,024,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,971,680,000 after buying an additional 665,330 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 48,775.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,978,000 after buying an additional 464,830 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,065,000 after buying an additional 219,391 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,619,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 1,374.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 193,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,428,000 after purchasing an additional 180,028 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $345.72. 6,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,885. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $284.45 and a 1-year high of $374.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.8844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/northern-oak-wealth-management-inc-sells-40-shares-of-spdr-sp-midcap-400-etf-mdy.html.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.