Northern Trust Corp Buys 29,895 Shares of SEI Investments (SEIC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,289,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $59,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,422,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,388,000 after purchasing an additional 215,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $653,883,000 after purchasing an additional 282,606 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in SEI Investments by 4,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,250,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,852,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,268,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,592,000 after buying an additional 170,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $52.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $42.27 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $405.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.45 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 116,412 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $6,173,328.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,811,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,315,140.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,106,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,118,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,600 shares of company stock worth $15,159,725. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

