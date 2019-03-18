Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814,670 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.64% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $56,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 797.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $17.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $27.59.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/northern-trust-corp-lowers-holdings-in-qurate-retail-inc-series-a-qrtea.html.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.