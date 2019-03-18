Northern Trust Corp Sells 95,039 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,448,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,039 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.49% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $58,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPT. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2,508.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.02 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 28th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 25th.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

