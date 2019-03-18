Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFBK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, Director Gil Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,848.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northfield Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 48,257 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Northfield Bancorp by 561.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Northfield Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Northfield Bancorp by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFBK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,991. Northfield Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $724.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

