Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.58 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 8.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shawn O. Walker sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $33,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Tredway sold 39,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $704,603.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,695.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $913,355. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,234,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,738,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $255,274,000 after acquiring an additional 617,235 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 844,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after acquiring an additional 402,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 943,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 197,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

