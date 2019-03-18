NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NBY. HC Wainwright lowered shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Laidlaw lowered shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $1.42 on Thursday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.