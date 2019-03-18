Novartis AG (NVS) Position Raised by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Novartis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,361,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,177,000 after purchasing an additional 229,525 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Novartis by 0.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,241,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,347,000 after acquiring an additional 110,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,439,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,964 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,609,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,983,000 after acquiring an additional 184,555 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Novartis by 1.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,345,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,925,000 after acquiring an additional 136,220 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Cowen raised Novartis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.03 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.94.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 43,800 shares of Novartis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.94. 20,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,830. The stock has a market cap of $212.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $93.62.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.8646 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Novartis AG (NVS) Position Raised by Intellectus Partners LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/novartis-ag-nvs-position-raised-by-intellectus-partners-llc.html.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.