Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Receives $52.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of research firms have commented on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $166,246.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 921,403 shares in the company, valued at $49,460,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,558 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,126,687 shares of company stock worth $52,326,450 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 3.24. Novocure has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $56.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Novocure had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. Research analysts predict that Novocure will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

