NS Partners Ltd Buys 247 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 6,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.32.

NYSE MDT opened at $93.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.15. The firm has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $251,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “NS Partners Ltd Buys 247 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/ns-partners-ltd-buys-247-shares-of-medtronic-plc-mdt.html.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.