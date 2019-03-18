NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $67,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,358.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,418,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,720 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. UBS Group cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $203.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $156.68 and a 1-year high of $217.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 367.09% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 4,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $776,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,791 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $350,570.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,871.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,289 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

