NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases New Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,677,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,296,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,235,000 after acquiring an additional 259,437 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,429,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,656,000 after acquiring an additional 31,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,081,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,296,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLPI. BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

