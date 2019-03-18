NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes $63,000 Position in Stars Group Inc (TSG)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSG. Blackstone Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter worth $607,739,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Stars Group by 33.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,242,000 after buying an additional 252,122 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter worth $498,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stars Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,051,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,187,000 after buying an additional 235,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Stars Group by 239.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSG shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.60 price objective on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Stars Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Stars Group stock opened at $16.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.58. Stars Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.37 million. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stars Group Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

